Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salesforce moves its Marketing Cloud to Microsoft Azure

Salesforce has named Microsoft Azure as its public cloud provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft and Salesforce announced plans to expand their strategic partnership to help customers meet the evolving needs of their businesses and boost team productivity. Salesforce has named Microsoft Azure as its public cloud provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Salesforce will also build a new integration that connects Salesforce's Sales Cloud and Service Cloud with Microsoft Teams.

"At Salesforce, we're relentlessly focused on driving trust and success for our customers," said Marc Benioff and Keith Block, co-CEOs, Salesforce. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Microsoft and bring together the leading CRM with Azure and Teams to deliver incredible customer experiences."

"In a world where every company is becoming a digital company, we want to enable every customer and partner to build experiences on our leading platforms," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. "By bringing together the power of Azure and Microsoft Teams with Salesforce, our aim is to help businesses harness the power of the Microsoft Cloud to better serve customers."

With Salesforce Marketing Cloud, marketers are empowered to know their customers, personalize marketing with Einstein, engage with them across any channel, and analyze the impact to improve campaign performance. Bringing its Marketing Cloud workload to Azure, Salesforce joins the over 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies benefitting from an Azure infrastructure offering the most global regions of any cloud provider.

Through this partnership, Salesforce will move its Marketing Cloud to Azure — unlocking new growth opportunities for customers. By moving to Azure, Salesforce will be able to optimize Marketing Cloud's performance as customer demand scales. This will reduce customer onboarding times and enable customers to expand globally more quickly with Azure's global footprint and help address local data security, privacy and compliance requirements.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 07:15 pm

