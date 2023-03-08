Salesforce and OpenAI partner to bring ChatGPT to Slack

(Image: Slack)

Salesforce, creators of enterprise instant messaging solution Slack, have announced a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to integrate the chatbot sensation with the platform and also bring more generative AI to it.

The new app built by OpenAI using Slack's platform tools is in testing and has a waitlist for people who want to try it.

Salesforce says that the integration allows for "instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance directly in Slack to help millions of companies work more productively".

Not only that, ChatGPT will help find answers to any project or topic directly from within the app and can also draft messages for users, helping them craft "replies, status updates, and meeting notes".

"The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface," said Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Officer, Slack, in a press release.

Weiss alluded to more generative AI integrations coming to Slack in the future, saying they were "excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone".

Users who want to test the app can sign up for the waitlist here.