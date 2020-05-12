App
Technology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins today at 12 pm: Check new price, specifications, features

One needs to note that Xiaomi will only deliver the smartphone in Orange and Green zones as per the government guidelines.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins today in India. Xiaomi launched the top-end Redmi Note 9 series smartphone alongside the Note 9 Pro, but its sale was delayed due to the ongoing lockdown. The budget smartphone has also received a price revision owing to the recent GST hike.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price and storage options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale begins at 12 pm on May 12 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via mi.com, amazon.in until stocks last. One needs to note that Xiaomi will only deliver the smartphone in Orange and Green zones as per the government guidelines.

As mentioned earlier, the GST revision has led to a price hike. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB model can be bought for Rs 16,499, up from its launch price of Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option would be available for Rs 17,999 (launch price: Rs 16,999). The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

related news

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi_Note_9_Pro_Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications and features

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout on top for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has four camera sensors on the back with a 64MP primary lens at the helm. The other three camera sensors feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi_Note_9_Performance

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock for unlocking the device.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. 

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:02 am

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

