Redmi Note 8 Pro with five cameras and MediaTek G90T SoC launches in Europe

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was the first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The device first dropped in China towards the end of August. In Chinese markets, the Redmi Note 8 Pro delivered a very-well specced device at a very affordable price. The latest Redmi Note handset was recently announced in Europe with the same promise of power and affordability.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale in Spain, starting from €249 (Approx. Rs 19,400) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top-end option with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs €269 (Approx. Rs 21,000). However, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that consumers can save €20 on the entry-level model if they purchase it within the first 24 hours.

This is excellent news for Indian consumers as this could mean the entry of new contender for best smartphone under Rs 20,000. Prices of Redmi smartphones in European markets tend to be higher than their prices in India.

Take, the Redmi Note 7, for example, which is €179 (Approx. Rs 14,000) on Xiaomi’s Spanish website starts at Rs 8,499 in India. So, the Redmi Note 8 Pro might get a price cut in the country, and we expect it to start at anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on the MediaTek Helios G90T chipset with ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The Redmi Note 8 Pro marks the first time the company is bringing integrated LiquidCool technology to the Note series. The new cooling system is designed to keep gaming-grade chipset cool during intensive gaming sessions.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 91.4-per cent screen-to-body ratio. Gorilla Glass 5 covers both the front and back of the phone, while the device uses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Note 8 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro mode and depth sensing. The dewdrop notch on the front houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.