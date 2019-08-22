Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch with a MediaTek G90T chipset and 64MP primary camera

The Note 8 could get a MediaTek G90 SoC.
The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series promises massive performance gains over the previous Note 7 series. While details of the long-anticipated Redmi Note 8 series remained scarce, Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek recently confirmed the chipset on the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro.
A Weibo post by MediaTek confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro would sport the recently released Helios G90T chipset. MediaTek announced the Helios G90 series for mid-tier smartphones. The G90 series was engineered to go head-to-head with the Snapdragon 730 series.
The G90T, in particular, is MediaTek’s answer to the Snapdragon 730G. Redmi already confirmed the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro would feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. When MediaTek announced the MediaTek G90T, the company confirmed that the processor supports a 64MP camera sensor. The MediaTek G90T also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 standards.
The Redmi Note 8 series will arrive on the 29th of August. Considering Redmi’s decision to opt for a MediaTek processor on the Pro version of the device; we could also see the non-pro variant of the Note 8 debut with a MediaTek processor, particularly the MediaTek G90, which supports a 48-megapixel sensor.
The addition of the new MediaTek G90T on the Redmi Note 8 Pro means that it will offer an excellent balance between price and performance. The G90T was announced as a gaming chipset that would drive a new segment of affordable gaming smartphones. Not to say that the Note 8 Pro will be a game-centric smartphone, but it will undoubtedly be good for gaming.Redmi Brand Director, Lu Weibing has also confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 8 line up will also feature a higher screen to body ratio and better battery life.