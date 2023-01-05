Redmi Note 12 series launches in India today: How to watch the live stream? What to expect?

The Redmi Note 12 series arrives in India on January 5 and the line-up will include the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

Of the three devices, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers the premium experience with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 200 MP triple-camera setup, and 120W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 12 5G series event takes place at 12 noon. Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi event can be live-streamed through the company’s official YouTube handle, or you can catch the action down below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC chip. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

For optics, the 12 Pro+ 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 120fps. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has the same chip, display, software, and battery as the Note 12 Pro Plus. However, the charging speed and optics are different. The charging speed has been reduced to 67W. The 200 MP sensor on the ‘Pro+’ model is replaced by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 13.

The Note 12 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Note 12 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 12 Series expected price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price in India is likely to range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 and the Note 12 Pro between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The vanilla Note 12 5G could be priced at Rs 15,000.