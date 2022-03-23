Redmi Note 11 Pro sale in India today at 12: Price, offers, specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G price in India starts at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro sale in India starts today at 12 noon. The budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India was launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G earlier this month. Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs 17,999. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display and a glass build.

Redmi Note 11 Pro first sale today

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G sale goes live at 12 PM via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores. The device was launched in India in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 11 Pro price in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant is set at Rs 19,999. It comes in three colours - Star Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White.

As part of the launch offers, customers with an SBI credit card can claim a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase during the first sale of Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G in India.

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen has 1200 nits of peak brightness and comes with a layer of Corning Glass 5. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera.

On the back side, the Redmi Note 11 Pro camera setup includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. It packs a 5000 mAh battery in the device, which supports 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.