Redmi K60 series launched 2K AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras, 'Pro' model opts for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price, Specifications

Xiaomi recently dropped the Redmi K60 series in China. The Redmi K60 line-up included the Redmi K60 5G, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The Redmi K60 series arrives with a combination of Qualcomm and MediaTek chipset with the flagship ‘Pro’ model using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Redmi K60 Pro Price

The Redmi K60 Pro price is set at CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,300) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Redmi K60 Pro also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB variants that will set you back CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 42,800), CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 46,400), CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 51,200), and CNY 4,599 (Roughly RS 54,700), respectively.

Redmi K60 5G Price

The Redmi K60 5G features a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,700) for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. Additionally, the Redmi K60 5G also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB versions that will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 32,200), CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,700), CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,300), and CNY 3,599 (Roughly RS 42,900), respectively.

Redmi K60E Price

The Redmi K60E price in China is set CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 26,200) for the 8GB/128GB model. The Redmi K60E also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB models that will set you back CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,600), CNY 2,599 (Roughly Rs 31,000), and CNY 2799 (Roughly Rs 33,300), respectively.

Redmi K60 Series Availability

The Redmi K60 is available in Supi Qinglan (Blue), Youmang (Sky Green), Qingxue (White), and Moyu (Black) colours. The Redmi K60 Pro comes in Youmang (Sky Green), Qingxue (White), Moyu (Black), and Champion Edition colours. Lastly, the Redmi K60E arrives in Clear Snow, Youmang, and Ink Feather colours. As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Redmi K60 series in India and other international markets.

Redmi K60 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Redmi K60 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rating. The panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 coverage.

The Redmi K60 Pro opts for a 50 MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor on the back with OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera system can record video in up to 8K resolution at 24fps or 4K at 60fps. The Redmi K60 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. The handset runs Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top.

Redmi K60 5G Specifications

The vanilla K60 model features the same display as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. However, the Redmi K60 5G uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a larger 5,500 mAh battery with slower 67W wired fast charging and the same 30W wireless charging. On the back, the Redmi K60 opts for a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, while the two other sensors are the same. The front camera and software is also the same as that on the Redmi K60 Pro.

Redmi K60E Specifications

The Redmi K60E is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Redmi K60E sports a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is downgraded to a 10-bit panel as opposed to a 12-bit screen on the K60 5G and K60 Pro.

The Redmi K60E has the same 5,500 mAh battery capacity and 67W wired charging speed but no wireless charging support. Additionally, the main camera is downgraded to a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS. The other two rear cameras and front camera are the same as that on the Redmi K60 Pro. The Redmi K60E also runs Android 13 based MIUI 14.