Redmi K60 series key specifications tipped: vanilla model could opt for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Redmi K60 series is set to arrive in China soon. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi K60 series, several leaks about the phones have surfaced. The successor to the Redmi K50 series is expected to debut in China sometime next month and could also drop in Indian markets sometime next year.

According to a most recent leak, the Redmi K60 line-up is expected to include the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. The leak by tipster Kacper Skrzypek suggests that the Redmi K60 will be the phone to use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

In a surprising twist of events, the tipster suggests that the Redmi K60 Pro will use the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. And lastly, the Redmi K60E could opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip. It is rather unusual to see the top-end ‘Pro’ version use an older chip and the vanilla model use the latest flagship chipset, but these are still just rumours with no official confirmation.

The Redmi K60 is also expected to feature a 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Redmi K60 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The main camera will use a 64 MP sensor with OIS. It will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the handset could also pack a 5,500 mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support.