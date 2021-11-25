Reddit to shut down Dubsmash on February 22, 2022

Dubsmash's features will be integrated into Reddit mobile app

Reddit has said it will shut down video platform Dubsmash on February 22, 2022, a little over a year after the social network acquired the platform for an undisclosed amount.

Reddit planned to keep TikTok-like Dubsmash as a separate platform and brand but that appears to have fallen by the wayside. The company announced that it would be closing services for the platform next year and the app would not be available for download on Google Play Store and App Store after February 22.

"Since joining, the Dubsmash team has been working to integrate their innovative video creation tools into Reddit," the company wrote in a blog post.

"With a goal of empowering Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original ways that are authentic to our communities."

The Dubsmash team would move to the Reddit app, where it will continue to integrate video features and build new experiences. Dubsmash users will still be able to connect at the r/dubsmash community.

Some of the new features coming to the Reddit mobile app as a result of the merge are the ability to change recording speeds on the built-in camera, set timers, support for landscape, portrait and fill videos and more.

The editing suite will also see updates with new features like support for text stickers, drawing tool, new filters, voice-over support, volume balancing and the ability to trim and edit clips.

These new features are already available on the Reddit app for iOS and Android, with more coming later.