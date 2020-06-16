App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 officially teased in India; to launch on June 26

The X3 series will reportedly arrive on June 26.

Carlsen Martin

Realme unveiled the X3 SuperZoom last month as the first phone in the company’s lineup to feature a periscope camera. Last week, Realme India CMO confirmed that the X3 SuperZoom was on its way to India soon. Now, we have official confirmation that the phone is arriving next week.

Realme recently uploaded a teaser of the upcoming launch on its official Twitter handle.

In a more recent tweet, Realme revealed a new statistic about the Realme X series. The tweet confirms that the Realme X series has over 3 million users globally, over 2 million of which are from India.

The tweet also suggests that the company could unveil the Realme X3 alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom. While we do not have any confirmation, a recent report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in India on June 26. The recent teaser certainly increases the credibility of the report.


Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth’s tweet references the “next flagship” with the “#RealmeX3” hashtag. So, it is safe the assume that we will see more than one phone in the Realme X3 lineup.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

