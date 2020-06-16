Realme X3 officially teased in India; to launch on June 26

Realme unveiled the X3 SuperZoom last month as the first phone in the company’s lineup to feature a periscope camera. Last week, Realme India CMO confirmed that the X3 SuperZoom was on its way to India soon. Now, we have official confirmation that the phone is arriving next week.



Destined to get closer to the Xceptional, Xquisite & Xtraordinary, #realmeX3 is on its way.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/a9ZMnNVoMb

— realme (@realmemobiles) June 15, 2020



Our Flagship X series has always raised the bar. With 3 Million+ users globally & 2 Million+ satisfied users in India, the #realmeXSeries speaks for our commitment to deliver trendsetting technology & design to our users.

Our next is here! Ready to upgrade?#realmeX3 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/P99z8ATlI6 — realme (@realmemobiles) June 16, 2020

Realme recently uploaded a teaser of the upcoming launch on its official Twitter handle.In a more recent tweet, Realme revealed a new statistic about the Realme X series. The tweet confirms that the Realme X series has over 3 million users globally, over 2 million of which are from India.The tweet also suggests that the company could unveil the Realme X3 alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom. While we do not have any confirmation, a recent report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in India on June 26. The recent teaser certainly increases the credibility of the report.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth’s tweet references the “next flagship” with the “#RealmeX3” hashtag. So, it is safe the assume that we will see more than one phone in the Realme X3 lineup.