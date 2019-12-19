Realme X2 vs Redmi K30: Should you buy the X2 or wait for the K30?

The Realme X2 recently debuted in India as the company’s premium mid-range offering. The successor to the Realme XT comes with improvements in charging speeds and performance. The Realme X2 is arguably the best value mid-range smartphones in India, surpassing Xiaomi’s Redmi K20.

Model Redmi K30 Realme X2 Chipset Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 730G Display 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz RAM 6GB/8GB 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 32 MP, f/2.0 Software Android 10.0; MIUI 11 Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1 Battery 4,500 mAh, 27W Fast-Charging 4,000 mAh, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

However, the Real X2 has a few months on the Redmi K20, which begs the question – “Should you buy the Realme X2 or wait for the Redmi K30?”

Performance

There’s really nothing separating these two phones in terms of performance. The Snapdragon 730G paired with up to 8GB RAM should ensure both phones perform gaming and other multitasking activities without too much effort.

Display

The biggest difference between the two phones lies in their displays. The Realme X2 has a superior Super AMOLED display, but the Redmi K30 has an edge in terms of refresh rate, which makes using it much smoother. While you might find the screen on the X2 more colour accurate, we prefer the higher refresh rate on the K30. Moreover, the K30 also supports HDR.

Camera

Both the X2 and K30 feature quad-camera setups with 64-megapixel primary sensors at the helm. However, Realme opts for a Samsung sensor, while Redmi goes with Sony. On the front, the Realme X2 has a single camera in its dewdrop notch, while the Redmi K30 features a primary and depth sensor in its dual-punch hole.

Battery

While the Redmi K30 gets a slightly bigger battery, the Realme X2 boasts faster charging. What the Realme X2 lacks in battery life, it will make up for in faster charging. Additionally, the AMOLED screen should also help reduce battery consumption.

Software

The Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6.1 skin, while the Redmi K30 runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. However, the X2 will be among the first Realme handsets to upgrade to Android 10 with the ColorOS 7 skin, which promises a clear software experience similar to OxygenOS. MIUI, on the other hand, has its fair share of bloatware and the experience can get a little frustrating at times.

Verdict