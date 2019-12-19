Realme X2 vs Redmi K30: Should you buy the X2 or wait for the K30?

Find out which is a better bet.
The Realme X2 recently debuted in India as the company’s premium mid-range offering. The successor to the Realme XT comes with improvements in charging speeds and performance. The Realme X2 is arguably the best value mid-range smartphones in India, surpassing Xiaomi’s Redmi K20.However, the Real X2 has a few months on the Redmi K20, which begs the question – “Should you buy the Realme X2 or wait for the Redmi K30?”
|Model
|Redmi K30
|Realme X2
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 730G
|Snapdragon 730G
|Display
|6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz, HDR10
|6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|4GB/6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|64GB/128GB
|Rear Camera
|64 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|Front Camera
|20 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Software
|Android 10.0; MIUI 11
|Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1
|Battery
|4,500 mAh, 27W Fast-Charging
|4,000 mAh, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
Performance
There’s really nothing separating these two phones in terms of performance. The Snapdragon 730G paired with up to 8GB RAM should ensure both phones perform gaming and other multitasking activities without too much effort.
Display
The biggest difference between the two phones lies in their displays. The Realme X2 has a superior Super AMOLED display, but the Redmi K30 has an edge in terms of refresh rate, which makes using it much smoother. While you might find the screen on the X2 more colour accurate, we prefer the higher refresh rate on the K30. Moreover, the K30 also supports HDR.
Camera
Both the X2 and K30 feature quad-camera setups with 64-megapixel primary sensors at the helm. However, Realme opts for a Samsung sensor, while Redmi goes with Sony. On the front, the Realme X2 has a single camera in its dewdrop notch, while the Redmi K30 features a primary and depth sensor in its dual-punch hole.
Battery
While the Redmi K30 gets a slightly bigger battery, the Realme X2 boasts faster charging. What the Realme X2 lacks in battery life, it will make up for in faster charging. Additionally, the AMOLED screen should also help reduce battery consumption.
Software
The Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with the ColorOS 6.1 skin, while the Redmi K30 runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. However, the X2 will be among the first Realme handsets to upgrade to Android 10 with the ColorOS 7 skin, which promises a clear software experience similar to OxygenOS. MIUI, on the other hand, has its fair share of bloatware and the experience can get a little frustrating at times.
VerdictBoth the Realme X2 and Redmi K30, punch well above their respective prices in China. The K30 is yet to arrive in Indian markets, but we don’t think its starting price would exceed Rs 20K. In any case, both smartphones have their pros and cons, but since we aren’t aware of camera performance, the deciding factor for us has to be software. And the Realme X2 does better in terms of software.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.