Realme X2 & Realme Buds Air launch today: Here's how to watch the live stream

Realme is unveiling its premium mid-range smartphone the Realme X2 and first truly wireless earphones the Realme Buds Air in New Delhi today.

The Realme X2 was already launched in a few European markets and China and is now set to be unveiled in India, a country where the brand achieved much success in 2019.

The event, which will kick off at 12.30 pm, will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube page here: Realme India, or via their India Facebook handle here.

The X2 arrives as Realme’s most premium mid-range offering, delivering the power of Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, supports 30W fast-charging and has a Super AMOLED display.

The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website. Considering that Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 would be the immediate competitor, the X2's base variant will likely cost around Rs 20,000.

The Realme Buds Air is the company’s first truly wireless earbuds, which promises the functionality of premium earphones in an affordable package.

The Buds Air delivers thumping audio through 12mm bass boost drives, features a built-in Google Assistant, intelligent touch controls to adjust answer calls or adjust volume and boasts Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Featuring design similar to the Apple AirPods, Buds Air offers wireless charging support and will be available in black, white and yellow options.