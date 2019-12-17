App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X2 & Realme Buds Air launch today: Here's how to watch the live stream

The Realme Buds Air is the company’s first truly wireless earbuds.

Carlsen Martin

Realme is unveiling its premium mid-range smartphone the Realme X2 and first truly wireless earphones the Realme Buds Air in New Delhi today.

The Realme X2 was already launched in a few European markets and China and is now set to be unveiled in India, a country where the brand achieved much success in 2019.

The event, which will kick off at 12.30 pm, will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube page here: Realme India, or via their India Facebook handle here.

Close

The X2 arrives as Realme’s most premium mid-range offering, delivering the power of Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, supports 30W fast-charging and has a Super AMOLED display.

related news

The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and Realme India’s official website. Considering that Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 would be the immediate competitor, the X2's base variant will likely cost around Rs 20,000.

The Realme Buds Air is the company’s first truly wireless earbuds, which promises the functionality of premium earphones in an affordable package.

The Buds Air delivers thumping audio through 12mm bass boost drives, features a built-in Google Assistant, intelligent touch controls to adjust answer calls or adjust volume and boasts Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Featuring design similar to the Apple AirPods, Buds Air offers wireless charging support and will be available in black, white and yellow options.

First sales for the device will commence on Realme’s website on December 17 at 2.00 pm.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:43 am

tags #India #launch #live stream #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.