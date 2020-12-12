Realme Watch S Pro launch in India teased; Watch S could also debut alongside

After the success of the Realme Watch, the Chinese device maker is gearing up to bring two new smartwatches to India. Realme has now officially teased the Watch S Pro’s launch in India. We could also see the Realme Watch S debut along with its ‘Pro’ counterpart in India.



Realme chief Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the Realme Watch S Pro. The teaser image shared by Sheth shows two dials, presumably the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro. You can also see a purple dial.The Realme Watch S Pro was first announced at IFA 2020 a couple of months back. The Realme Watch S was launched in Pakistan last month for PKR 14,999 (Roughly Rs 7,000) and could also arrive alongside the Realme Watch S. As of now, details about the Watch S Pro are relatively unknown, apart from the circular dial.