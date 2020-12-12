PlusFinancial Times
Realme Watch S Pro launch in India teased; Watch S could also debut alongside

The Realme Watch S Pro was first announced at IFA 2020 a couple of months back.

Carlsen Martin
Dec 12, 2020 / 07:12 PM IST

After the success of the Realme Watch, the Chinese device maker is gearing up to bring two new smartwatches to India. Realme has now officially teased the Watch S Pro’s launch in India. We could also see the Realme Watch S debut along with its ‘Pro’ counterpart in India.

Realme chief Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the Realme Watch S Pro. The teaser image shared by Sheth shows two dials, presumably the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro. You can also see a purple dial.

The Realme Watch S Pro was first announced at IFA 2020 a couple of months back. The Realme Watch S was launched in Pakistan last month for PKR 14,999 (Roughly Rs 7,000) and could also arrive alongside the Realme Watch S. As of now, details about the Watch S Pro are relatively unknown, apart from the circular dial.
