    Realme Narzo 50 launched in India with 120Hz display, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC: Check price, specs

    Realme Narzo 50 price in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage option is set at Rs 12,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    Realme Narzo 50 is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India

    Realme Narzo 50 launched in India is a new budget smartphone launched under Rs 15,000. The Narzo 50 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11S, Poco M4 Pro 5G and other devices in the price range. The smartphone is the third addition to the Realme Narzo 50 series in India.

    Realme Narzo 50 price in India

    Realme has launched the Narzo 50 in two storage options. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 12,999. Realme Narzo 50 price in India for the 6GB + 128GB option is set at Rs 15,499. The phone comes in Speed Blue and Speed Black colours. It goes on sale starting March 3 via Amazon India, Realme.com, and offline stores.

    Realme Narzo 50 specifications 

    Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. It has a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has thin bezels around it, except for the thick chin. It is has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

    Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is also found on the Redmi Note 11S (Review). The processor is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    The Realme budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 packs a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with 33W fast charging support as well. Realme is providing up to 3GB of virtual RAM support on the Narzo 50.

    On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera sensor. The Realme Narzo 50 camera setup also includes a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP black and white lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The Android 12 update is expected to roll out soon. 
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Realme #Realme Narzo 50 #smartphones
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 01:36 pm

