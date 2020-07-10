Realme Narzo 10A sale today at 12 pm: Check new price, specifications, storage options

Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale at 12 pm on July 10. The budget smartphone will be available via a flash sale on Flipkart and Realme India website.

Realme Narzo 10A price and storage

Realme Narzo 10A was initially launched for Rs 8,499 for the 3 GB + 32 GB variant. However, the smartphone has received a price bump and will now be available for Rs 8,999. Realme has also launched a new 4 GB + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 9,999.

The smartphone can be bought in two colour options — So Blue and So White.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications and features

The Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720*1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 5MP front camera housed inside the water-drop notch.

At the back, the Narzo 10A has three camera sensors. The 23MP primary lens is coupled with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Under the hood, you get a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G70 powering the Narzo 10A. The SoC is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Narzo 10A packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS / AGPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, etc. Realme Narzo 10A comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for securely unlocking the device.