172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|realme-narzo-10-sale-today-at-12-pm-check-price-specifications-features-5751351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme Narzo 10 sale today at 12 PM: Check price, specifications, features

The budget smartphone has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 11,999.

Moneycontrol News

Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale today in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will go on sale at 12 pm via Flipkart and realme.com. 

Realme Narzo 10 price in India 

Realme Narzo 10 sale is scheduled to begin at 12 pm via the Realme India website and Flipkart. The budget smartphone has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in two colour options — That White and That Green.

Close

Also check: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India as of August 2020

related news

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720*1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a water-drop notch on top, resulting in an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. 

Also Read: Realme Narzo 10 review

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Realme Narzo 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. 

Narzo 10 has four camera sensors on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP lenses for depth and macro. For selfies, Narzo 10 offers a 16MP front camera. 

Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:20 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.