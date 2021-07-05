Realme GT Master Edition design renders, specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Realme GT Master Edition design renders and specifications have leaked. The upcoming Realme smartphone is a camera-centric flagship offering from the brand. Realme is expected to unveil its new flagship in the coming days.

The upcoming Realme smartphone will come in three colour options, including one with a leather finish. The other two colours - White, and Black - will have a matte texture on the back. The renders leaked by 91Mobiles and tipster OnLeaks reveal that the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The rectangular camera module will house a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Previous reports have also claimed that the phone will feature a 108MP primary camera. We will have to wait for some more days to get the official Realme GT Master Edition specifications.

The render images further reveal that the phone has a curved display. It is rumoured to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display. The display will support a 120Hz refresh rate and feature an in-display scanner.

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. Realme will launch the device with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will roughly measure 8mm in thickness and weigh 174 grams. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB Type-C port on the bottom edge.

The report also reveals the Realme GT Master Edition price. It is expected to launch in Europe for EUR 399 (roughly Rs 35,300) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model will launch for around EUR 449 (roughly Rs 39,700).