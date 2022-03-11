English
    Realme GT 2 series launching in Indonesia on March 22, could arrive in India around the same time

    The Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50A Prime will also be revealed alongside the GT 2 series.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

    Realme is set to launch three new smartphones in Indonesia soon. The Realme GT 2 series, Realme Narzo 50, and Realme Narzo 50A Prime are launching in Indonesia on March 22. Realme launched the GT 2 series globally at MWC 2022.

    However, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav’s observation, Realme launches in Indonesia coincide with the Indian launches. This suggests that the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro could debut in India on March 22.

    While the specifications of the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 50 are already known, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime's details are still under wraps. However, Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel and a 50 MP AI-triple-camera setup.

    Realme GT 2 Specifications

    The Realme GT 2 features a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. For selfies, the phone gets a 16 MP front camera.

    It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

    Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

    The Realme GT 2 Pro features a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. On the back, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens.

    On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. At the front, there is a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

    Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

    Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. It has a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has thin bezels around it, except for the thick chin. It is has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. The Realme budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support as well.

    Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera sensor. The Realme Narzo 50 camera setup also includes a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP black and white lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The Android 12 update is expected to roll out soon.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #MWC 2022 #Realme #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 04:04 pm
