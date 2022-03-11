Realme GT 2 series launching in Indonesia on March 22, could arrive in India around the same time

Realme is set to launch three new smartphones in Indonesia soon. The Realme GT 2 series, Realme Narzo 50, and Realme Narzo 50A Prime are launching in Indonesia on March 22. Realme launched the GT 2 series globally at MWC 2022.



Realme GT 2 Series launching on March 22, 2022 in Indonesia usually Indian & Indonesian realme launches are on same date we can expect that Realme GT 2 series will also launch on same date in India.

However, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav’s observation, Realme launches in Indonesia coincide with the Indian launches. This suggests that the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro could debut in India on March 22.

While the specifications of the Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 50 are already known, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime's details are still under wraps. However, Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel and a 50 MP AI-triple-camera setup.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

The Realme GT 2 features a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It boots Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. For selfies, the phone gets a 16 MP front camera.

It comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear cameras, it retains the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS from its Pro counterpart. Accompanying the main sensor is an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. On the back, the Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree Field of View. The third sensor on the back of the device is a 40x microscope lens, which replaces the traditional macro lens.

On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. At the front, there is a 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The screen has a 2K resolution and supports a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. It has a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has thin bezels around it, except for the thick chin. It is has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. The Realme budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support as well.

Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera sensor. The Realme Narzo 50 camera setup also includes a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP black and white lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. The device runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The Android 12 update is expected to roll out soon.