Realme GT 2 launch date confirmed; Realme GT 2 Pro with under-screen front camera could be unveiled alongside

The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors.

Realme GT 2 launch date has been confirmed. The Realme flagship smartphones will launch on December 20. At the Realme GT 2 launch, the company is also expected to launch the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The launch invite does not confirm any details of the devices. However, some key Realme GT 2 Pro specifications have leaked online. The device is rumoured to launch with an under-screen camera, which will feature a 32MP sensor. The phone could also come in a 12GB + 1TB option. Realme will launch the device with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

The company has already confirmed that the device will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We can expect the device to launch with 8GB RAM as well. The design renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro have leaked in the past. Its camera module design is fairly identical to the Nexus 6P. The Realme GT 2 Pro camera setup will include two 50MP camera sensors for wide and ultrawide shots, along with an 8MP telephoto camera. There is also a GR lens, which theoretically should offer improved performance with backlit shots and reduce ghosting.

Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a flat frame with a ceramic rear panel. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For selfies, the GT 2 Pro will house a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. It is also rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.