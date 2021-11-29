Realme GT 2 Pro design, price and specifications leaked on day of launch confirmation

The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors.

Realme GT 2 Pro design renders have leaked. The upcoming Realme flagship smartphone is confirmed to launch next year. Reports suggest that Realme will host the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India in Q1 of 2022. Ahead of the launch, the Realme GT 2 Pro price, design renders have leaked.

Realme seems to have taken some inspiration from Google’s iconic Nexus 6P flagship smartphone. The Realme GT 2 Pro camera module’s horizontal bar houses a triple-camera setup with two LED flash cutouts. It is said to have two 50MP camera sensors, which are likely the main and ultrawide camera sensors. There is also a GR lens, which theoretically should offer improved performance with backlit shots and reduce ghosting. The frame is flat, whereas the rear panel will have a ceramic finish. It has the power button on the right edge, whereas the volume rocker will be on the left.

The report does not reveal the front of the device. It is, however, rumoured to sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For selfies, the GT 2 Pro will house a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. It is also rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

Lastly, Realme GT 2 Pro price is said to start at around $799 (approx Rs 60,000) for the base model. If true, it will be Realme’s most expensive phone to date. The company currently sells the Realme GT 5G as its flagship smartphone in India, which is priced at Rs 37,999.