Realme C33 2023 affordable smartphone launched in India for Rs 9,999: All you need to know

The new Realme C33 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme has announced a new smartphone in its C series in India. The Realme C33 2023 debuts as an affordable smartphone with a Unisoc chip, large battery, tall display, and a dual-camera setup.

Realme C33 2023 Price in India

The Realme C33 2023 price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. The handset also comes in a 6GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 10,499. The Realme C33 2023 is up for sale through Realme’s Store. The Realme C33 2023 is offered in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colours.

Realme C33 2023 Specifications

The Realme C33 2023 is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset paired with the Mali G57 GPU. The chip is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Realme C33 2023 runs on Android 12 out of the box with the Realme UI S Edition skin on top.

On the back, there's a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an AI sensor.

Realme’s latest budget smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging through a micro-USB port. The phone features a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the Realme C33 2023 include 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more.