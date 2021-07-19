MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Realme Band 2 design renders show a bigger display; launch imminent

Realme has not yet announced the official launch date of Band 2

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST

Realme Band 2 design renders have leaked. The new Realme smart band is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders have revealed the smart band’s specifications.

The Realme Band 2 design looks far more premium compared to its predecessor. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has partnered with Digit and uploaded the 5K design renders of the smart band. The tipster claims that Realme’s smart band will have a 1.4-inch display. In comparison, the original band had a 0.96-inch display. The leaked renders also suggest that the device will ditch the touch button at the bottom of the display and instead come with touch/ gesture-based controls.

The device will measure 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm. on the underside, the band has a bunch of sensors, including a 24 x 7 hear rate monitoring sensor. There is no clarity on whether it will feature SpO2 tracking and Blood Pressure monitoring sensors. 

For charging, Band 2 is likely to feature a pogo pin-like charging mechanism. This is unlike the original Band that featured a USB port. The smart band will also feature support for Bluetooth 5.1. 

Realme has not yet announced the official launch date of Band 2. The company is expected to launch its new wearable later this year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Realme #wearables
first published: Jul 19, 2021 12:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.