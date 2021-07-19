Realme Band 2 design renders show a bigger display; launch imminent

Realme Band 2 design renders have leaked. The new Realme smart band is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of the launch, the leaked design renders have revealed the smart band’s specifications.

The Realme Band 2 design looks far more premium compared to its predecessor. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has partnered with Digit and uploaded the 5K design renders of the smart band. The tipster claims that Realme’s smart band will have a 1.4-inch display. In comparison, the original band had a 0.96-inch display. The leaked renders also suggest that the device will ditch the touch button at the bottom of the display and instead come with touch/ gesture-based controls.

The device will measure 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm. on the underside, the band has a bunch of sensors, including a 24 x 7 hear rate monitoring sensor. There is no clarity on whether it will feature SpO2 tracking and Blood Pressure monitoring sensors.

For charging, Band 2 is likely to feature a pogo pin-like charging mechanism. This is unlike the original Band that featured a USB port. The smart band will also feature support for Bluetooth 5.1.

Realme has not yet announced the official launch date of Band 2. The company is expected to launch its new wearable later this year.