App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme announces festive offers, Snapdragon 700 series phone now available under Rs 9,000

The festive sale will commence on the 21st and end on the 25th of October.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is preparing a hostile takeover of the Indian mid-range and budget smartphone markets with a heap of new offers on several handsets during this festive season.

The festive sale will commence on the 21st and end on the 25th of October. Offers on Realme smartphones can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale and on realme.com.

The company is offering discounts on several smartphones ranging from the Realme 5 to the budget Realme C2 and everything in between.
ModelOffer Price (Rs)
Realme C2 (2GB/32GB)5,999
Realme C2 (3GB/32GB)6,999
Realme 37,999
Realme 3 Pro8,999
Realme 5 (3GB/32GB)8,999
Realme 5 (4GB/128GB)10,999
Realme 5 (4GB/64GB)9,999
Realme 2 Pro8,999

The top-end Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and Realme XT don’t receive price cuts, but the company is offering a ‘No Cost EMI’ payment option on all three devices.

Close

In addition, consumers buying Realme smartphones on realme.com can avail an instant 10-percent discount with HDFC Bank Debit cards as well as a free two-year extended warranty.

related news

Flipkart is also offering an instant 10-percent discount on SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the Realme 3 Pro. At Rs 8,999, the Realme 3 Pro brings the Snapdragon 700 series chipset experience under 10K for the first time in India.

Additionally, the first 1,000 customers to buy a Realme U1, Realme 3 and Realme 3i on realme.com will be given a free smartphone case.

The offer will also be available for the first 300 consumers to buy the Realme C2 (3GB+32GB).

The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.