Realme announces festive offers, Snapdragon 700 series phone now available under Rs 9,000

Realme is preparing a hostile takeover of the Indian mid-range and budget smartphone markets with a heap of new offers on several handsets during this festive season.

The festive sale will commence on the 21st and end on the 25th of October. Offers on Realme smartphones can be availed during Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale and on realme.com.

Model Offer Price (Rs) Realme C2 (2GB/32GB) 5,999 Realme C2 (3GB/32GB) 6,999 Realme 3 7,999 Realme 3 Pro 8,999 Realme 5 (3GB/32GB) 8,999 Realme 5 (4GB/128GB) 10,999 Realme 5 (4GB/64GB) 9,999 Realme 2 Pro 8,999

The company is offering discounts on several smartphones ranging from the Realme 5 to the budget Realme C2 and everything in between.

The top-end Realme 5 Pro, Realme X and Realme XT don’t receive price cuts, but the company is offering a ‘No Cost EMI’ payment option on all three devices.

In addition, consumers buying Realme smartphones on realme.com can avail an instant 10-percent discount with HDFC Bank Debit cards as well as a free two-year extended warranty.

Flipkart is also offering an instant 10-percent discount on SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the Realme 3 Pro. At Rs 8,999, the Realme 3 Pro brings the Snapdragon 700 series chipset experience under 10K for the first time in India.

Additionally, the first 1,000 customers to buy a Realme U1, Realme 3 and Realme 3i on realme.com will be given a free smartphone case.