    Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition launched in India: All you need to know

    The Realme 9 5G is priced at Rs 14,999, while the Realme 9 5G SE will set you back Rs 19,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

    The Realme 9 series has officially been unveiled in India. The two phones in the line-up include the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition or SE. The arrival of the Realme 9 series follows last month’s Realme 9 Pro series launch.

    Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 5G Price in India

    The Realme 9 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 17,499. The Realme 9 5G SE’s price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB version and Rs 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.

    The Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE will go on sale in India starting March 14 at 12 noon via Flipkart, realme.com, and other mainline channels. It is worth noting that Rs 14,999 price for the Realme 9 5G is an “Introductory Price”, although there is no mention when the introductory offer will end or about the price of the phone after the offer is done.

    Realme 9 5G Specifications

    The Realme 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Realme 9 5G also comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    The Realme 9 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the Realme 9 5G comes with a 16 MP selfie camera.

    Unfortunately, the phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Realme 9 5G is available in Stargaze White and Meteor Black colours.

    Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Specifications

    Realme 9 5G 2

    The Realme 9 5G SE is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB. The Realme 9G SE packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

    The Realme 9 5G SE sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP B&W sensor. On the front, the Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 16 MP selfie camera.

    The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Realme 9 5G SE is available in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colours.
    Tags: #MediaTek #Realme #Realme 9 #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 02:38 pm
