Realme 6 & Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad-camera setup to debut in India on March 5

Realme has confirmed launch of the Realme 6 series in India on March 5 via a tweet, which also reveals some specifications.

The poster attached to the tweet shows Bollywood actor Salman Khan holding one of the two smartphones, Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro. The smartphone has a dual punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the ‘Pro Display’. The dual front-camera setup will feature a wide and ultra-wide lens.



Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan, @realmemobiles apka swagat karta hai!

— Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2020

The Realme 6 series will also feature a 64MP ‘Pro camera’ setup. The upcoming Realme smartphone series will have a quad-camera setup, as confirmed in a picture posted by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

The company confirmed that Realme 6 Pro's quad-camera setup will feature wide, ultra-wide, macro and telephoto lens with 20x zoom. The smartphone series will also feature 90Hz refresh rate and if priced under Rs 15,000 would be a first in its price segment.

Realme said the 6 series will support 30w VOOC Flash Charge, which it claims can charge the device from zero to 40 percent in 15 minutes.

Alongside the Realme 6 series, it will also launch its Realme Band on March 5. The company is scheduled to begin the launch event at 12.30 pm.