App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 6 & Realme 6 Pro with 64MP quad-camera setup to debut in India on March 5

The smartphone series will also feature 90Hz refresh rate and if priced under Rs 15,000 would be a first in its price segment

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme has confirmed launch of the Realme 6 series in India on March 5 via a tweet, which also reveals some specifications.

The poster attached to the tweet shows Bollywood actor Salman Khan holding one of the two smartphones, Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro. The smartphone has a dual punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the ‘Pro Display’. The dual front-camera setup will feature a wide and ultra-wide lens.

related news

The Realme 6 series will also feature a 64MP ‘Pro camera’ setup. The upcoming Realme smartphone series will have a quad-camera setup, as confirmed in a picture posted by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

The company confirmed that Realme 6 Pro's quad-camera setup will feature wide, ultra-wide, macro and telephoto lens with 20x zoom. The smartphone series will also feature 90Hz refresh rate and if priced under Rs 15,000 would be a first in its price segment.

Realme said the 6 series will support 30w VOOC Flash Charge, which it claims can charge the device from zero to 40 percent in 15 minutes.

Alongside the Realme 6 series, it will also launch its Realme Band on March 5. The company is scheduled to begin the launch event at 12.30 pm.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.