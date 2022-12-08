Realme 10 Pro series launching in India today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Realme is launching two new smartphones in its 'Number' series in India today. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were unveiled in China last month and are now making their way to Indian markets.

The Realme 10 Pro series launch event will take place at 12:30 pm (IST). Catch all the action from the Realme 10 Pro series as it unfolds down below.

Realme 10 Pro Series Expected Price in India

The company previously confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro+ price in India will start from under Rs 25,000. This also leads us to believe that the Realme 10 Pro will fall in India's sub-20K smartphone segment.

Realme 10 Pro Series Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the standard 'Pro' model will use the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. Both phones will feature a 120Hz dispaly, although the Realme 10 Pro+ will debut as the first smartphone in Realme's Number series to use a 120Hz Curved AMOLED screen.

The Realme 10 Pro series will also feature a 108 MP primary camera sensor at the helm. The 16 MP selfie camera will also be the same across both devices. Moreover, both phones will opt for a 5,000 mAh battery but the charging speed for the 10 Pro+ is doubled at 67W. Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro series will run Android 13 based-Realme UI 4.0.