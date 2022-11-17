Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ launched with 120Hz display, 108 MP camera, Android 13

Realme has officially launched its 10 Pro series in China. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus’ arrival comes in the heels of the global unveiling of the vanilla Realme 10 4G.

Here is a lowdown on the latest devices launched by Realme:

Realme 10 Pro Price

The Realme 10 Pro price in China starts from CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,300) for the base 8GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB model will set you back CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 21,700). The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Night, Ocean, and Starlight colours.

Realme 10 Pro+ Price

The Realme 10 Pro+ price in China starts from CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,400) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the Plus model is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,850) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,250), respectively. The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Night, Ocean, and Starlight colours.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The same chip was used on the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 61-degree 2.5D curved sides, making it the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved display. The screen on the 10 Pro+ boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and HDR10+.

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It has dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G standalone (SA) technology.

Realme 10 Pro Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The Realme 10 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. While the 10 Pro features similar battery capacity, charging speed is reduced to 33W.

The display on the 10 Pro is similarly sized to the ‘Plus’ model but uses an FHD+ LCD panel with sharp sides and no curvature. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro opts fo Samsung ISOCELL HM6r a dual-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is the same across both phones.

The Realme 10 Pro opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader, although it retains the dual stereos speaker setup. Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro is heavier and slightly thicker than the Realme 10 Pro+. As of now, there is no information about the Realme 10 Pro series’ launch outside China, although it is likely to make its way to India in the coming months.