Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launching in India later today: How to watch the live stream? What to expect?

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G smartphone is launching in India later on February 10. The special edition Realme 10 Pro phone will join the likes of the Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro Plus.

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition will launch in India at 12:30 pm (IST). Users can stream the realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launch live on Realme India’s official YouTube page.

Customers, who will pre-book the special edition device, stand a chance to win several prizes ranging from the Realme Watch 2 to a 3W Bluetooth speaker. The device features a “matte imitation metal process” finish with a cropped Coca-Cola logo. Apart from the design of the back panel and new materials used, not much has changed on the inside.

The smartphone will also feature custom Coca-Cola themes and comes with the bottle-opening shutter sound and a Super Group Portrait model. It will also come with redesigned app icons and a Coca-Cola ringtone. Other specifications of the special edition device are same as the original Realme 10 Pro.

Realme 10 Pro Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. While the 10 Pro features similar battery capacity, charging speed is reduced to 33W. The Realme 10 Pro opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a dual stereos speaker setup.

The display on the 10 Pro is similarly sized to the ‘Plus’ model but uses an FHD+ LCD panel with sharp sides and no curvature. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro opts for a dual-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera uses a 16 MP sensor.

