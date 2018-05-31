Q&A platform Quora launched in Hindi, to introduce other regional languages soon

Question-and-answer platform Quora was launched in Hindi on Thursday and it will soon be introduced in other Indian regional languages as well.

“India is a large and important market for us and we have a large number of users from India. It was a natural extension for us that we would want to launch in local languages,” said Gautam Shewakramani, India Country Manager at Quora, told Moneycontrol.

He further said Hindi was found to be an extremely widely spoken language among Quora’s users, and that the company does plan to launch other languages in India.

Founded in 2009 by Adam D’Angelo, Facebook’s first chief technology officer, Quora is also available in other languages including Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese and Indonesian.

At present, Quora has 200 million monthly unique visitors.

While Quora has a self-service, auction-based advertisement platform in English, it is not planning to launch the same in Hindi just yet, Shewakramani added.

Quora wants to focus on quality and credibility of information shared on the platform, he said.

The platform launched a beta version in Hindi to a small group of people in April 2018 before the official launch on Thursday.

Language localisation is a big focus area for platforms because a potential 205 million Internet non-users are likely to go digital if Internet is provided in a language of their choice, according to a report called “Internet in India 2017”, published jointly by the Internet and Mobile Association of India and Kantar IMRB.

Since all content on Quora is generated by users, Shewakramani said the platform makes all possible effort to ensure the matter is as genuine as possible.

This includes a real name policy, a community of users that flags inappropriate content, moderation teams and machine learning that weeds out inappropriate content.

Quora counts several prominent people as members, such as former US President Barack Obama, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, and Minister for Coal, Finance and Railways Piyush Goel.