PUBG Mobile will slap a 10-year ban on your account if you cheat

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the world’s biggest smartphone video games. Players Unknown Battlegrounds Mobile has experienced tremendous growth in the last year with millions of active daily users making it one of the highest-grossing mobile video games in existence.

As PUBG Mobile grows in popularity, so does the challenges it faces from users attempting to gain an unfair advantage in the game through hacks and third-party apps. And, while several fail safes are already in place to prevent this from happening, the company is taking a more rigorous approach to weed out cheaters.