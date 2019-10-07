PUBG Mobile will slap a 10-year ban on your account if you cheat

Over 3,500 players have been banned in September alone.
PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the world’s biggest smartphone video games. Players Unknown Battlegrounds Mobile has experienced tremendous growth in the last year with millions of active daily users making it one of the highest-grossing mobile video games in existence.
As PUBG Mobile grows in popularity, so does the challenges it faces from users attempting to gain an unfair advantage in the game through hacks and third-party apps. And, while several fail safes are already in place to prevent this from happening, the company is taking a more rigorous approach to weed out cheaters.Tencent recently announced a 10-year ban for players caught using unauthorised apps or hacks to gain an unfair advantage in the game. Cheating often ruins the gaming experience for other players and PUBG Mobile has a set of rules that players need to abide by while playing the game.
The link in the tweet features a list of IDs that have been slapped with the 10-year ban. Some of the cheats employed by these users included virtual tools, modification of in-game data and cheating with the auto-aim. This isn't the first time Tencent has taken steps to curb cheating in PUBG Mobile, in December last year, 30,000 accounts were banned for cheating.
FAIR PLAY & BAN NOTICE
We've been stepping up our efforts to combat hackers and cheaters every day. Check out our latest ban notice and stay tuned as we'll be releasing even more info in the coming weeks.
href="https://t.co/vhRQM2qSQR">https://t.co/vhRQM2qSQR pic.twitter.com/aAMhap2zRX— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 6, 2019