you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update rolling out on December 11 - here's everything you need to know

The new update, named ‘Winter Festival’, would bring in holiday-focused features and new items.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular Battle Royale game PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) has confirmed that rollout of a new 0.16.0 update on December 11. The new update is focused on the holiday season, bringing in some new features, weapon skins, outfits among other things.

PUBG Mobile has confirmed that the servers won’t be taken offline for the 0.16.0 update. Users can expect to get an update on December 11, which would require 0.6 GB storage space. 

The new update, named ‘Winter Festival’, would bring in holiday-focused features and new items. Amongst the list of features, PUBG Mobile will reportedly get a new death race mode called ‘Rage Gear’, which includes players competing in armoured vehicles in challenging geographics, said a report by Hindustan Times.

The objective of this new mode would be to kill enemies using various resources like armoured vehicles and weapons. Players can also collect crates in ‘Rage Gear’.

After the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update, players will be able to switch from TPP to FPP through the Settings menu. The shortcut will appear at the bottom of the screen, which will allow gamers to switch between TPP and FPP.

Lastly, parts of the Erangel map will be covered in snow. As of now, Vikendi is the only map in PUBG Mobile that has snow-covered areas.

Last month, PUBG Mobile released a new 0.15.5 update with a new map called The Ruins. The update also brought in a new MP5K sub-machine gun and a new character called Sara.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG #Technology

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.