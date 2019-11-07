App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile Season 10 to introduce new map called The Ruins

The Ruins map will be added to PUBG Mobile in the update 0.15.5 that could be rolled out on November 8.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds, aka PUBG, is soon set to kick off Season 10 on its mobile app. The next season is scheduled to begin on November 9 with new missions, weapons, and skins. Before Season 10 starts, the developers have teased a new map called ‘The Ruins’.

PUBG Mobile has teased the arrival of ‘The Ruins’ map on its official Twitter page. The new map will be exclusive for Team Death Match. Based on the teaser image, it looks like the map is heavily inspired by the ‘Sanhok’ map, which is available for Classic matches. 

The Ruins map will be added to PUBG Mobile in the update 0.15.5 that could be rolled out on November 8. 

related news

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’. The new theme will be a wasteland-themed map inspired by Mad Max. The upcoming update is expected to bring a new parachute skin and an M249 skin. The Royale Pass could also introduce new desert-themed outfit and weapon skins.

A new weapon called MP5K is also rumoured to be introduced in PUBG Mobile Season 10. The new submachine gun is already available in the PUBG PC version and uses 9mm bullets. MP5K supports attachments like stock, mag, grip, etc. 

Season 10 is also said to introduce a new character called Sara. The new character is an addition to Victor, which was first introduced in the game’s August update. Sara will have a tactical advantage in vehicles. The character’s description reads, “Sara is a vehicle expert who loves automobiles and going for rides. She excels at reinforcing vehicles so that they take less damage when she drives or is riding in a vehicle.”

There will be new emotes, costumes, and voice commands for Sara. These new emotes, and voice notes can be unlocked by completing various missions and achievements.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #PUBG #Technology

