Poco X5 Pro sale in India starts from12:00 noon today: Check price, specifications, offers

Poco has been teasing details about the X5 Pro through social media and Flipkart ahead of the launch

The Poco X5 Pro is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The Poco X5 Pro hit Indian and global markets last week and comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP triple-camera setup, and 5,000 mAh battery.

Poco X5 Pro Price in India

The Poco X5 Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 24,999. The Poco X5 Pro comes in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours.

Poco X5 Pro Sale in India

The Poco X5 Pro goes on sale in India via Flipkart starting from 12:00 noon (IST) today. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on purchasing the Poco X5 Pro via Flipkart using an HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit or debit card.

Poco X5 Pro Specifications

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Poco claims that the handset’s overall AnTuTu score surpassed 545,000 points. The handset runs Android 12 with the MIUI 14 for Poco skin on top.

For optics, the Poco X5 Pro gets a 108 MP primary camera paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera also supports OIS. It can capture 4K video at 30fps and up to 1080p video at 60fps. On the front, the X5 Pro 5G gets a 16 MP selfie camera.

The phone is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch Xfinity 10-bit AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The adaptive refresh rate allows you to scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Poco X5 Pro also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. The X5 Pro features an IP53 rating for splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

