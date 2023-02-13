English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Poco X5 Pro sale in India starts from12:00 noon today: Check price, specifications, offers

    The Poco X5 Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 13, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
    Poco has been teasing details about the X5 Pro through social media and Flipkart ahead of the launch

    Poco has been teasing details about the X5 Pro through social media and Flipkart ahead of the launch

    The Poco X5 Pro is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The Poco X5 Pro hit Indian and global markets last week and comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP triple-camera setup, and 5,000 mAh battery.

    Poco X5 Pro Price in India 

    The Poco X5 Pro price in India is set at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 24,999. The Poco X5 Pro comes in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours.

    Poco X5 Pro Sale in India