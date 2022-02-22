English
    Poco X4 Pro 5G launch date confirmed; design leaked ahead of February 28 event

    At the event, Poco has also confirmed the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 4G alongside the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    Poco X4 Pro 5G launch event on February 28.

    Poco X4 Pro 5G launch date has been confirmed. The Xiaomi spin-off brand will host the Poco X4 Pro 5G launch event for the global market on February 28. At the event, Poco has also confirmed the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 4G alongside the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

    The teaser invite does not reveal much about the upcoming smartphones in India. However, a lot of the two phones has leaked in the past. Tipster Evan Blass has uploaded the Poco X4 Pro 5G design images, which reveal the three colour options. It will come in Black, Blue and Poco Yellow colour options.

    The rear panel has a huge camera island. It also confirms that the Poco X4 Pro 5G camera setup will feature a 108MP main camera sensor. There is a triple-camera setup on the back. Along with the 108MP main camera, the phone is rumoured to feature an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The camera setup is the same as the Redmi Note 11S (review) minus the 2MP depth sensor.

    The phone has a hole-punch display at the front. There will be a 16MP front camera as per rumours. Other leaked Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support, a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, etc.

    Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications 

    Poco M4 Pro 4G will sit below the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which goes on sale today in India. The budget smartphone is said to be launched as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S. It will come with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone will also support 33W fast charging out of the box. At the front, there will be a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    The phone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 11S in India has a 108MP quad-camera setup. It would be interesting to see if the Poco M4 Pro 4G has the same setup.
    Tags: #India #Poco #Redmi #smartphones
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:35 am

