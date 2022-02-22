Poco M4 Pro 5G goes on sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 14,999. The phone has been launched in three storage options. Specifications include a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, a 5000 mAh battery, a 50MP dual-camera setup and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Poco M4 Pro 5G, which was launched in the country earlier this month, will be available for purchase in from February 22 on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Priced under Rs 15,000, the smartphone is a rebadged Redmi Note 11T 5G packed inside a new body. The budget smartphone competes against the likes of the Vivo T1 5G, Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 11.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India

The Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in three storage options. The base 4GB + 64GB storage device is priced at Rs 14,999. There are also 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models, which are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999. It is available in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow.

The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 goes on sale at noon on Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, customers with an SBI credit or debit card can avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The phone has an IPS LCD panel and comes with thin bezels around the display. There is a hole punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

On the back, the device has a dual-camera setup. The Poco M4 Pro 5G camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It also has an 8MP ultrawide camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera sensor.

The budget 5G smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco out of the box. The MIUI 13 update will be released soon.