Poco M2 launched in India for Rs 10,999; first sale on September 15: Check price and specifications

Poco M2 has been launched in India. The budget smartphone sits below the Poco M2 Pro and is priced at Rs 10,999. The Poco M2 specifications sheet looks fairly similar to Redmi 9 Prime (review) with some tweaks here and there.

Poco M2 price in India

Poco M2 price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The company has also launched a 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 12,499. Poco M2 sale begins on September 15 via Flipkart and will be available in three colours namely, Pitch Black, Slate Blue, Brick Red.

Poco M2 specifications

The Poco M2 launched in India is a tweaked version of the Redmi 9 Prime. The budget smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera.

The back, which sports a dual-tone finish similar to the Poco M2 Pro (review), features an AI quad-camera setup. There is a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Poco M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. The smartphone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M2 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner under the camera sensors. You also get face unlock as an alternative biometrics solution.

Poco M2 runs on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.