Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 vs Realme X7 Max: Price, specifications, features

Here is a spec-comparison of the OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT and the Realme X7 Max

Pranav Hegde
July 23, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base variant. The smartphone under Rs 30,000 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The same SoC is found on the likes of the Realme X7 Max and the newly-launched Poco F3 GT. How do these phones fare against each other on paper? Here is a spec-comparison of the OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT and the Realme X7 Max

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT vs Realme X7 Max
ParametersOnePlus Nord 2Poco F3 GTRealme X7 Max
Display6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
Refresh Rate90Hz120Hz120Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoCMediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoCMediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
RAM6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB 6GB/ 8GB8GB/ 12GB
Storage128GB/ 256GB128GB/ 256GB128GB/ 256GB
Rear CameraTriple-camera setup (50MP Sony IMX766, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochromeTriple-camera setup (64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro)Triple-camera setup 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro)
Front camera 32MP16MP16MP
Battery4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging support5,065 mAh with 67W fast charging support4,500 mAh with 50W fast charging support
3.5mm Headphone JackNoNoYes
Biometric UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face UnlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock
Connectivity options5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, etc5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc
Operating SystemAndroid 11-based Oxygen OS 11.3Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for PocoAndroid 11-based Realme UI 2.0
PriceRs 27,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 34,999 for 12GB + 256GB Rs 26,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 28,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 30,999 for 8GB + 256GBRs 26,999 for 8GB. +128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

Summary

All three phones share the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. This means that users will get great day-to-day performance. For gaming, it would be interesting to see how the OnePlus Nord 2 performs considering it has worked closely with MediaTek to optimise the overall performance. The Realme X7 Max (Review) offers a great gaming experience. If you are a Battlegrounds Mobile India player, you get the option to play the game in 90FPS on this one. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing on the other two phones. 

Our Poco F3 GT review is in the works, but our first impressions make us want to recommend this one for the gamer in you. The performance is not just smooth but what adds up is the trigger buttons that are customisable. More on this in our review dropping soon.

In terms of display, the Nord 2 lags behind. It gets a 90Hz display compared to 120Hz AMOLED on the Poco F3 GT and the Realme X7 Max. All three phones pack a solid battery pack with fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 2 runs Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box and is assured to get 2 years of software upgrades and three years of security - something the competition has not promised. It also gets the same 50MP Sony IMX766 camera found on the flagship OnePlus 9 (Review) series. 

All in all, the three smartphones under Rs 30,000 offer great value for money, at least on paper. It all boils down to your preferences and requirements. If you want a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Realme X7 Max is a clear winner. Poco F3 GT offers a premium design with customisable Maglev triggers as an add-on. OnePlus Nord 2, lastly, bets with great hardware coupled with the readability of Oxygen OS 11.
Tags: #OnePlus #Poco #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jul 23, 2021 01:19 pm

