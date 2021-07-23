Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 vs Realme X7 Max: Price, specifications, features

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India is set at Rs 27,999 for the base variant. The smartphone under Rs 30,000 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The same SoC is found on the likes of the Realme X7 Max and the newly-launched Poco F3 GT. How do these phones fare against each other on paper? Here is a spec-comparison of the OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT and the Realme X7 Max

Parameters OnePlus Nord 2 Poco F3 GT Realme X7 Max Display 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display Refresh Rate 90Hz 120Hz 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC RAM 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB 6GB/ 8GB 8GB/ 12GB Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera Triple-camera setup (50MP Sony IMX766, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP monochrome Triple-camera setup (64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro) Triple-camera setup 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro) Front camera 32MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charging support 5,065 mAh with 67W fast charging support 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charging support 3.5mm Headphone Jack No No Yes Biometric Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock Connectivity options 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, etc 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc Operating System Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.3 Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 Price Rs 27,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 34,999 for 12GB + 256GB Rs 26,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 28,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 30,999 for 8GB + 256GB Rs 26,999 for 8GB. +128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

Summary

All three phones share the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. This means that users will get great day-to-day performance. For gaming, it would be interesting to see how the OnePlus Nord 2 performs considering it has worked closely with MediaTek to optimise the overall performance. The Realme X7 Max (Review) offers a great gaming experience. If you are a Battlegrounds Mobile India player, you get the option to play the game in 90FPS on this one. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing on the other two phones.

Our Poco F3 GT review is in the works, but our first impressions make us want to recommend this one for the gamer in you. The performance is not just smooth but what adds up is the trigger buttons that are customisable. More on this in our review dropping soon.

In terms of display, the Nord 2 lags behind. It gets a 90Hz display compared to 120Hz AMOLED on the Poco F3 GT and the Realme X7 Max. All three phones pack a solid battery pack with fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 2 runs Oxygen OS 11.3 out of the box and is assured to get 2 years of software upgrades and three years of security - something the competition has not promised. It also gets the same 50MP Sony IMX766 camera found on the flagship OnePlus 9 (Review) series.

All in all, the three smartphones under Rs 30,000 offer great value for money, at least on paper. It all boils down to your preferences and requirements. If you want a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Realme X7 Max is a clear winner. Poco F3 GT offers a premium design with customisable Maglev triggers as an add-on. OnePlus Nord 2, lastly, bets with great hardware coupled with the readability of Oxygen OS 11.