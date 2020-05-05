POCO F2 Pro officially teased; Gearbest listing suggests Redmi K30 Pro design

The wait for the true successor to the POCO F1 might finally be coming to an end. The global POCO Twitter handle recently confirmed that the POCO F2 Pro is on its way. Additionally, a promo phone also popped up on Gearbest.

The POCO Twitter handle does not provide details on specifications, price, or availability of the device, but simply teases it. The tweet noted; “After 256 days of waiting, today we can finally say: #POCOisBACK!”

However, the Gearbest listing suggests that the phone will arrive with the “most powerful chipset”, displaying the Snapdragon logo. This all but confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Gearbest promo page also points to an all-screen display with no notch or hole cutout, which hints to a pop-up selfie camera.

The page also notes that the POCO F2 Pro will have a “large battery plus fast charging”. Lastly, the “excellent camera” showcases a circular camera module with an LED flash underneath. While we cannot confirm that the POCO F2 Pro will be based on the Redmi K30 Pro, the similarities are hard to ignore. It is worth noting that the Redmi K30 was rebranded as the POCO X2 in some markets.

The listing suggests that the POCO F2 Pro will be available in two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The phone will be available in Purple, White, Grey and Blue. The page also suggests a contest in which users can win a POCO F2 Pro, get a 10 USD Early Bird discount and enjoy early shipping.