App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

POCO F2 Pro officially teased; Gearbest listing suggests Redmi K30 Pro design

It is worth noting that the Redmi K30 was rebranded as the POCO X2 in some markets.

Carlsen Martin

The wait for the true successor to the POCO F1 might finally be coming to an end. The global POCO Twitter handle recently confirmed that the POCO F2 Pro is on its way. Additionally, a promo phone also popped up on Gearbest.

The POCO Twitter handle does not provide details on specifications, price, or availability of the device, but simply teases it. The tweet noted; “After 256 days of waiting, today we can finally say: #POCOisBACK!”

However, the Gearbest listing suggests that the phone will arrive with the “most powerful chipset”, displaying the Snapdragon logo. This all but confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Gearbest promo page also points to an all-screen display with no notch or hole cutout, which hints to a pop-up selfie camera.

Close

The page also notes that the POCO F2 Pro will have a “large battery plus fast charging”. Lastly, the “excellent camera” showcases a circular camera module with an LED flash underneath. While we cannot confirm that the POCO F2 Pro will be based on the Redmi K30 Pro, the similarities are hard to ignore. It is worth noting that the Redmi K30 was rebranded as the POCO X2 in some markets.

related news

The listing suggests that the POCO F2 Pro will be available in two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The phone will be available in Purple, White, Grey and Blue. The page also suggests a contest in which users can win a POCO F2 Pro, get a 10 USD Early Bird discount and enjoy early shipping.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Poco #smartphones #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Drivers rattled as two workers from Bronx bus depot die of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Drivers rattled as two workers from Bronx bus depot die of COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | As stranded Indians prepare to get back home, some worry about travel bill & tests

COVID-19 impact | As stranded Indians prepare to get back home, some worry about travel bill & tests

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.