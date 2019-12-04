Patent suggests Motorola foldable Razr 2020 to feature a modular design for Moto Mods

Motorola launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Razr, last month in the US. Before the foldable smartphone goes on sale, we have details about the next-generation Motorola Razr. A patent listing has revealed that the Motorola Razr 2020 may feature a modular design.

Motorola garnered a lot of attention when it rebooted the classic Razr phone with a foldable screen. The company is now already working on the second-generation foldable Razr smartphone, according to LetsGoDigital. The website found a patent listing on the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) website that reveals, what could be, the Motorola Razr 2020.

Images attached show that the Razr foldable phone 2020 will have a slightly different form factor. There is a huge hinge that is said to house the cameras and other sensors. The report also claims that Motorola Razr 2020 would feature a modular design that would allow users to attach a variety of Moto Mods like a battery bank, better cameras, projector, etc.

The current set of available Moto Mods has a slightly different design for fitting the Razr foldable phone. Motorola may launch special Mods for the Razr 2020, in case the smartphone does come into existence.

The patent images also show the cover screen to be slightly bigger than the current foldable Razr smartphone. Like the Motorola Razr 2019, the second-generation Razr, too, will have a vertically folding display with a clamshell design.

Specifications of the Motorola Razr 2020 are currently unknown. The report does not mention the launch date and nor do we expect it to launch anytime soon.