English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: LIVE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Rahul Joshi
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Pakistan blocks access to Wikipedia, cites 'blasphemous' content

    The Wikimedia Foundation was given a 48-hour deadline before the site was blocked in the country

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has blocked access to Wikipedia in the country after it had given the website 48 hour to remove "blasphemous" and "objectionable material".

    As BBC News reported, PTA spokesperson Malahat Obaid told the press that The Wikimedia Foundation failed to respond to "repeated correspondence" over the removal of said material.

    Also Read | Wikipedia debuts new look, for the first time in over a decade 

    The official PTA twitter account tweeted on February 1 that Wikipedia was issued a notice, "under applicable law & court order(s)", and an, "opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority".