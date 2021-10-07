MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Paddle announces payment alternative for iOS users

Following the court ruling in the Apple vs Epic trial, Paddle offers first alternative for in-app purchases on iOS.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Paddle says it has the first in-app purchasing alternative for iOS

Paddle says it has the first in-app purchasing alternative for iOS


Apple and Epic's case might still be going on, but companies are already getting ready to jump in early on the action, for a lucrative share of alternative purchasing systems on Apple's App Store.

Paddle becomes the first platform to muscle in on Apple's territory, with the promise of a new "In-App Purchase" system for iOS, which it says will launch on December 7.

While the ruling in the ongoing Apple vs Epic lawsuit did not find Apple had a monopoly, the judge specified Apple had to allow third-party developers to advertise alternative payment solutions, outside of the app.

The implications of the ruling are not yet clear, and neither are the exact details on how developers will be allowed to advertise and to what extent.

Close

Related stories

Paddle isn't waiting for that though and has already started advertising its payment system to developers.

In a press release, Paddle says that it will offer developers more options for payment systems, give them billing support, provide the ability to refund, subscription management, freedom to declare app pricing, cross-platform support and SaaS billing models.

Importantly, it touts a lower percentage fee for its services. While Apple's fee ranges from 15 percent to 30 percent on in-app purchases, Paddle will charge 10 percent for transactions below $10 and 5 percent +$0.50 for transactions ranging from $10 and above.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple App Store #Apple vs Epic #Epic Games #Paddle
first published: Oct 7, 2021 05:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.