Paddle announces payment alternative for iOS users

Paddle says it has the first in-app purchasing alternative for iOS

Apple and Epic's case might still be going on, but companies are already getting ready to jump in early on the action, for a lucrative share of alternative purchasing systems on Apple's App Store.



Introducing the new Paddle In-App Purchase - the industry’s first alternative in-app Purchasing system for iOS, launching December 7th 2021.

All the same benefits as the App Store, without the hefty price tag. Find out more here: https://t.co/2p14gMV7nE — Paddle (@PaddleHQ) October 7, 2021

Paddle becomes the first platform to muscle in on Apple's territory, with the promise of a new "In-App Purchase" system for iOS, which it says will launch on December 7.

While the ruling in the ongoing Apple vs Epic lawsuit did not find Apple had a monopoly, the judge specified Apple had to allow third-party developers to advertise alternative payment solutions, outside of the app.

The implications of the ruling are not yet clear, and neither are the exact details on how developers will be allowed to advertise and to what extent.

Paddle isn't waiting for that though and has already started advertising its payment system to developers.

In a press release, Paddle says that it will offer developers more options for payment systems, give them billing support, provide the ability to refund, subscription management, freedom to declare app pricing, cross-platform support and SaaS billing models.

Importantly, it touts a lower percentage fee for its services. While Apple's fee ranges from 15 percent to 30 percent on in-app purchases, Paddle will charge 10 percent for transactions below $10 and 5 percent +$0.50 for transactions ranging from $10 and above.