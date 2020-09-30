Oppo teases 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, arriving next month

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smart TV sometime next month. While details on the company’s upcoming TV are kept under wraps, Oppo recently teased some stunning footage on its new TV model.

Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming TV will output content in 4K resolution while featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo recently partnered with 8KRAW to compile stunning footage of natural scenes with vivid colours that showcases the picture quality of the TV.

According to Oppo, the video was “mastered with the standards of 4K at 120 frames per second”. It is worth noting that you will need a display capable of outputting content in 4K resolution at 120fps to fully experience the picture quality here.

Tipster Digital Chat Station recently suggested that the Oppo TV will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch models. Oppo’s upcoming smart TV is also expected to feature a 4K Quantum Dot panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which suggests that it would be premium TV.

Additionally, the leakster also claims that the TV will use a Bang & Olufsen audio system for its upcoming TV. The Danish audio brand has partnered with Oppo in the past, particularly on the Find X2 series.

Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare

Oppo’s TV will be arriving very close to the launch of the upcoming Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You’ll remember that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 support gaming at 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. It sounds like a coincidence; you tell us.