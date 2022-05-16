English
    Oppo Reno 8 series launch date confirmed for May 23: Check expected specifications

    The Oppo Reno 8 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, while the vanilla version may use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

    Carlsen Martin
    May 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 8 series launch event is set to take place next week. Oppo recently took to the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to confirm the launch of the Reno 8 series. While there is no confirmation, you can expect the brand to launch the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro at the event.

    The Oppo Reno 8 series is launching in China on May 23 at 07:00 pm local time (around 04:30 pm IST). The teaser poster doesn’t give out any other details about the Reno 8 series, although the two phones have been leaked extensively. A report by 91mobiles also suggests that an Oppo Reno 8 SE could debut at the event.

    Let’s check all the specifications leaked about the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE:

    Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro Expected Specifications

    The Oppo Reno 8 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, while the vanilla version may use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The specifications of the Reno 8 series were recently leaked by the tipster Digital Chat Station.

    The tipster noted that the Reno 8 series will use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which could be unveiled at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon event which will take place on May 20. The tipster also notes that the Reno 8 Pro will use the MariSilicon X NPU, which first showed up on the Oppo Find X5 series.

    The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will also use an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The vanilla Reno 8 will also sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

    Oppo Reno 8 SE Expected Specifications  

    According to 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno 8 SE will use a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The phone will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Reno 8 SE could also feature a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a third 2 MP sensor.



    Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
    first published: May 16, 2022 02:00 pm
