Oppo Reno 10 series launched in India: Check here for price, specs

Oppo Reno 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus will be available starting July 13 on Flipkart, Oppo's official online store and authorized retailers across the country.(Image: Oppo)

Oppo has launched the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G in India. The smartphones feature 6.7-inch OLED screens with refresh rates of 120Hz. All three phones tout photography as a prominent feature with triple camera modules and were initially launched in China in May.

Price and availability

The Oppo Reno Pro 10 Plus 5G is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The pricing of the standard Oppo Reno 10 will be announced on July 20. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus will be available starting July 13 on Flipkart, Oppo's official online store and authorised retailers across the country.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Pro Plus variant in the series features a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with HDR 10+ support and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The smartphone ships with Oppo's Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 interface. On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module with a primary 64-megapixel f/2.5 periscope sensor and OIS. It is paired with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 snapper and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera.

The Pro Plus variant runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging that Oppo says can charge the battery to 100 percent in 27 minutes.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Reno 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The screen covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is rated for a peak brightness of 950 nits.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. On the back of the phone is a triple camera module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with F/1.8 and OIS, flanked by a secondary 32-megapixel telephoto snapper and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. On the front, is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The phone is powered by a 4600mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging that Oppo says can charge the phone to 100 percent in 28 minutes.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

The Reno 10 has the same display and software as the Reno 10 Pro. The changes begin with the SoC with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset under the hood paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the back is once again a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 and OIS paired with a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter. On the front, is a 32-megapixel camera.

The Reno 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging that Oppo says can charge the phone to 100 percent in 47 minutes.