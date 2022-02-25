Oppo Pad launched as an Apple iPad-rival at the Oppo Find X5 Pro launch event

Oppo Pad features a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo has launched a new tablet in China. At the Oppo Find X5 series launch event, the company announced the Oppo Pad. The new tablet comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and also supports the Oppo Pencil. With a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500), the Oppo Pad competes against the likes of the Apple iPad ninth-generation, Mi Pad 5 series, etc.

Oppo Pad price

Oppo has launched the Oppo Pad in three storage options. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500). Oppo Pad price for the 6GB + 256GB variant is set at CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 32,300). Lastly, the top-end storage option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 38,800).

Oppo Pad specifications

The new Oppo tablet features an 11-inch IPS LCD with thin bezels around the screen. The display has a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Pad also supports HDR10 and 10-bit colour.

On the back, the tablet has a 13MP camera with an LED flash. It has an 8MP front camera sensor. The tablet packs an 8360 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo Pad is 6.99m thick and weighs about 507 grams.

The tablet has quad-speakers and a USB Type-C port. It comes with Oppo’s Color OS 12, which is based on Android 12.