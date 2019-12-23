Oppo launches A91, A8 smartphones in China: Price, specs, features

Oppo has launched two new A-series smartphones in China called the A91 and A8. Both the smartphones are priced under Yuan 2,000 (approximately Rs 20,500) in China.

Out of the two smartphones, Oppo A91 is the premium variant priced at Yuan 2,000. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. There is a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. Oppo A91 has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.

Under the hood, the A91 gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Oppo A91 packs a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 30W VOOC 3.0 Flash charge.

Optics on the back feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP lenses for depth and macro photography.

For selfies, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera inside the water-drop notch.

Oppo A91 runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6.1 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A8, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water-drop notch for the 8MP front camera. The budget smartphone, priced at Yuan 1,199 (roughly Rs 12,500), has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For performance, the A8 packs a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. A 4,230 mAh cell fuels the Oppo A8 with no fast-charging support.