Oppo K9 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 launched: Check price, specs

Oppo has launched the K9 Pro in China. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Dimensity 1200 is based on a 6nm process and features one ARM Cortex A78 core up to 3GHz, three ARM Cortex A78 cores up to 2.6GHz and four ARM Cortex A55 cores up to 2GHz. The SoC has a ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display (2400x1800) that has an 120Hz refresh rate, 409ppi density and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Oppo says the display has a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also a fingerprint sensor for authentication under the display.

It weighs 180 grams and has dual-stereo speakers for sound.

There is a punch hole 16-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the back is a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel primary camera that f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide angle f/2.2 camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo K9 Pro will ship with Android 11 with Oppo's ColorOS 11.3 overlay. As for connectivity, the phone has dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 802.11 ac, 5G support, NFC and the usual assortment of sensors.

The K9 Pro is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

In China, the base 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant will sell for CNY 2,199 (Approx. Rs 25,000), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage option will be sold for CNY 2,499 (Approx. Rs 28,000). The phone will be available to purchase in two colours - Obsidian Warrior and Glacier Overture.

Customer's in China can pre-order the phone now and the phone is expected to hit retail stores and online starting on September 30.