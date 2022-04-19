Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G key specifications ahead of April 24 launch

Oppo is gearing up to launch two new phones in its K series—the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G —in China on April 24. The launch follows the release of the 4G version of the Oppo K10 in China.

The teaser pages for the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G reveal plenty of details about the phones, including their design.

Oppo K10 Pro 5G confirmed specifications

According to Oppo’s official teaser page, the K10 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone will be available with 8GB and 12GB of RAM as well as 256GB of storage.

The Oppo K10 Pro 5G will be available in Titanium Black and Clear Blue options. Oppo has also confirmed that the K10 Pro 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge support.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The main camera will also support OIS. The other two camera sensors will include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cutout will house a 16 MP selfie camera.

Oppo K10 5G Confirmed Specifications

The vanilla Oppo K10 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 MAX SoC. The phone will also feature a 120Hz display, although the type of panel, LCD or AMOLED, has not been revealed.

The device will also sport a triple-camera setup on the back, though camera specifications haven’t been mentioned.

The Oppo K10 5G will use an X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback. Oppo has also worked with Razer to tune the feedback on the K10 5G. Oppo has also teased that the phone will feature a Diamond VC liquid cooling system. The Oppo K10 5G will be available in Ice Blue and Dark Night colours.





