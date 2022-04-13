Oppo has launched the F21 series in India: Check price, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Oppo)

Oppo has launched the F21 series of smartphones in India. The F21 Pro has been priced at Rs 22,999 and will go on sale starting from April 15. The F21 Pro 5G will cost Rs 26,999 and will be available starting April 21.

Both phones come in two colour variants, The F21 Pro has Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black, while the F21 Pro 5G will be available in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display launched: All you need to know

There are also offers to take advantage of as customers who buy the phone using ICICI, HDFC, IDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak and Bank of Baroda credit cards will get 10% cashback. They can also avail six-month no-cost EMI.

You can also get up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus for an old device from any brand and up to Rs 3,000 for an old Oppo device.

Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G specifications

Both the Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and are powered by a 4500mAh battery with 33W Supervooc fast-charging support. Both phones use Oppo's ColorOS 12 (based on Android 12) as the user interface.

The F21 Pro features a triple camera module at the back, with a primary 64-megapixel sensor paired with a 2-megapixel micro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The F21 Pro 5G features a similar setup but with a 2-megapixel macro lens instead of micro.

Also Read: Oppo K10 is here, with Snapdragon 680 SoC & 5000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

There is a 32-megapixel front facing camera on the F21 Pro, while the F21 Pro 5G features a 16-megapixel front facing camera. The F21 Pro runs on Qualcomm 's Snapdragon 680 SoC, while the F21 Pro 5G uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. Both devices have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes